US, UK trade ministers met, agree to collaborate in addressing "anti-competitive practices of China"

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The UK's Trade Secretary Truss met with the US Trade Representative Tai Tuesday in Washington. 

A statement issued afterwards by the U.S. Trade Representative's office said, in part, the two countries will collaborate 
  • "on shared challenges, including those posed by the anti-competitive practices of China and other non-market economies"
I suspect we'll get some response from China today. Maybe they'll impose more trade sanctions on a country they can more easily bully than the UK & US (looking at you Australia). 

