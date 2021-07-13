US, UK trade ministers met, agree to collaborate in addressing "anti-competitive practices of China"
The UK's Trade Secretary Truss met with the US Trade Representative Tai Tuesday in Washington.
A statement issued afterwards by the U.S. Trade Representative's office said, in part, the two countries will collaborate
- "on shared challenges, including those posed by the anti-competitive practices of China and other non-market economies"
I suspect we'll get some response from China today. Maybe they'll impose more trade sanctions on a country they can more easily bully than the UK & US (looking at you Australia).