US weekly EIA oil inventories -7897K vs -4359K expected

Weekly US oil inventories

Prior was +6866K

Gasoline +1039 vs -1786K exp



Distillates +3657K vs +0.877K exp



Refinery utilization -0.4% vs +0.5% exp

Cushing -1589K

API data released late yesterday: Crude -4100K

Gasoline -1500K

Distillates +3700K

Cushing -1.6K exp



WTI crude oil was trading at $74.65 ahead of the report after hitting as high as $75.40 today and as low as $74.08 on OPEC news





This report was delayed twice (for 30 mins each) due to technical issues. This report is modestly bearish due to the product builds. Note that this week is a tough read because it's coming off the July 4 holiday week.





Implied demand fell by 2.244 mbpd to 19.303mbpd. Overall stocks are at the lowest since January 2020 as excess inventory built up in the pandemic disappears.



