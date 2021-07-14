US weekly EIA oil inventories -7897K vs -4359K expected

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Weekly US oil inventories

  • Prior was +6866K
  • Gasoline +1039 vs -1786K exp
  • Distillates +3657K vs +0.877K exp
  • Refinery utilization -0.4% vs +0.5% exp
  • Cushing -1589K
API data released late yesterday:
  • Crude -4100K
  • Gasoline -1500K
  • Distillates +3700K
  • Cushing -1.6K exp
WTI crude oil was trading at $74.65 ahead of the report after hitting as high as $75.40 today and as low as $74.08 on OPEC news.

This report was delayed twice (for 30 mins each) due to technical issues. This report is modestly bearish due to the product builds. Note that this week is a tough read because it's coming off the July 4 holiday week.

Implied demand fell by 2.244 mbpd to 19.303mbpd. Overall stocks are at the lowest since January 2020 as excess inventory built up in the pandemic disappears.
CL1
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose