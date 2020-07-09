US weekly jobless claims 1314K vs 1375K expected

Prior was 1427K (revised to 1413K)



Continuing claims 18032K vs 18750K exp

Prior was 19290K (revised to 18760K)

PUC claims 1,038,905 vs 996,842 a week ago (highest since week of May 22)

32.92m on some form of aid in the week of June 20



The total over the past 13 weeks now is 48.56m. Note that his was a holiday-disrupted week.







The Washington Post is reporting that Republicans are considering narrowing eligibility for the next round of stimulus payments.





Pandemic unemployment claims:





