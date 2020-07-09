US weekly jobless claims 1314K vs 1375K expected
Claims for the week ending July 4
- Prior was 1427K (revised to 1413K)
- Continuing claims 18032K vs 18750K exp
- Prior was 19290K (revised to 18760K)
- PUC claims 1,038,905 vs 996,842 a week ago (highest since week of May 22)
- 32.92m on some form of aid in the week of June 20
The total over the past 13 weeks now is 48.56m. Note that his was a holiday-disrupted week.
The Washington Post is reporting that Republicans are considering narrowing eligibility for the next round of stimulus payments.
Pandemic unemployment claims: