US weekly jobless claims 1314K vs 1375K expected

Claims for the week ending July 4

  • Prior was 1427K (revised to 1413K)
  • Continuing claims 18032K vs 18750K exp
  • Prior was 19290K (revised to 18760K)
  • PUC claims 1,038,905 vs 996,842 a week ago (highest since week of May 22)
  • 32.92m on some form of aid in the week of June 20
The total over the past 13 weeks now is 48.56m. Note that his was a holiday-disrupted week.

The Washington Post is reporting that Republicans are considering narrowing eligibility for the next round of stimulus payments.
 
Pandemic unemployment claims:
