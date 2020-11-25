US wholesale inventories for October (P) 0.9% vs. 0.4% estimate
- US wholesale inventories for October (preliminary) 0.9% vs. 0.4% estimate prior month revised to +0.7% from 0.4%
- Year-over-year also inventories fell -2.7%
- US retail inventories for October 0.8% vs. 0.6% estimate
- Year-over-year retail inventories are down -8.5%
- excluding motor vehicle and parts, inventories rose 0.7% vs. 1.0% last month. Year on year there down -1.5%
- motor vehicle and parts inventories at dealers rose by 1.0%. Year on year they are down -21.3%