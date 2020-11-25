US wholesale inventories for October (P) 0.9% vs. 0.4% estimate

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

US wholesale inventories and retail inventories for October

  • prior report
  • US wholesale inventories for October (preliminary) 0.9% vs. 0.4% estimate prior month revised to +0.7% from 0.4%
  • Year-over-year also inventories fell -2.7%
  • US retail inventories for October 0.8% vs. 0.6% estimate
  • Year-over-year retail inventories are down -8.5%
  • excluding motor vehicle and parts, inventories rose 0.7% vs. 1.0% last month. Year on year there down -1.5% 
  • motor vehicle and parts inventories at dealers rose by 1.0%. Year on year they are down -21.3%

Wholesale inventories
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose