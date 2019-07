Yen, CHF, EUR all showing gains

GBP, AUD and NZD also though not to the same extents





If you've been following along you are up to date with the latest market news and I can't see too much of a (recent, triggering) catalayst in that lot. If anything, the move from the BoK has reminded that while its not just the FOMC expected to cut further, its highlighting that a 50bp cut still a potential from the FOMC.