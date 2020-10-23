USD weakens a bit as worries on a dumpster fire debate fizzles

Stocks steady

The forex market is weakening a bit. The expected "Dumpster Fire II" debate did not happen. At the very least, both candidates got to say what they wanted to say. Both did better than the last debate. Pres. Trump was coming from a lower low. There are still major differences and views on things like the pandemic and whether the President has done the right thing in dealing with it.





The moderator did an admirable job in controlling the flow. The winner? A dead heat. It is now a race to the finish. Biden has a lead. We know the election is about the Electoral College, not the popular vote. We saw how that changes the dynamics of an election in 2016.





Before the debate, the dollar was heading higher. Flows into the dollar, were flows into the relative safety of the greenback. Some of which may have been from disappointment about a stimulus deal.













The snapshot of the changes still has the dollar modestly lower but not as low as before the debate.