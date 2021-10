Curreencies are extending their gains against the dollar.

EUR, GBP, AUD, NZD, CAD, yen and HF all on the rise.





Onshore yuan, CNY, is at its highest against the dollar since mid-June.





Coal futures have surged higher again in Chinese markets, extending record highs.





Apart from what has already been posted there is no fresh news.





NZD/USD to its highest in a month: