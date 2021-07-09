USD/CAD slips below 1.25 ahead of Canadian jobs data

Locked and loaded for Canadian employment data





It's jobs Friday with Canadian bacon on the menu.







This is a big employment report because it represents a few provinces that reopened in June and comes ahead of next Wednesday's BOC meeting. A true taper is on the table but Macklem hasn't offered much in terms of guiding how large it will be.





A strong jobs report could accelerate the timeline to end government bond purchases and USD/CAD at 1.25 will give them some breathing room on the currency.





The consensus today is for 195K jobs and unemployment down to 7.7% from 8.2%.







USD/CAD was last down 41 pips to 1.2491.

