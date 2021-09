Canadian and US markets closed today





It's a quiet one today in New York and Toronto but USD/CAD has had some life as it tracks a thinned oil market.





WTI fell as low as $68.25 but it's grinded back to $69.41 and unchanged on the session. With that, USD/CAD rose up to 1.2559 but has slipped back to 1.2528.





In broader terms, the earlier US dollar strength is also fading aside from cable, which remains at session lows.