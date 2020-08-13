USD/JPY has another look at 107.00

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

It stalled here yesterday

Better initial jobless claims had little effect on the foreign exchange market but one spot to watch is in USD/JPY, which stalled out at 107.00 yesterday in a minor double top. It fell to 106.57 in Asia but has battled back to a high of 106.99.

It sits just below there at the moment with many eyes watching the bond market. US 10-year yields are up 0.7 bps to 0.6817% today with the rest of the curve slightly lower. There will be a 30-year sale later today.

A break higher clears the way for a return to the late-June high of 107.44 and would be a fifth consecutive gain.

