USD/JPY has another look at 107.00

It stalled here yesterday





Better initial jobless claims had little effect on the foreign exchange market but one spot to watch is in USD/JPY, which stalled out at 107.00 yesterday in a minor double top. It fell to 106.57 in Asia but has battled back to a high of 106.99.





It sits just below there at the moment with many eyes watching the bond market. US 10-year yields are up 0.7 bps to 0.6817% today with the rest of the curve slightly lower. There will be a 30-year sale later today.





A break higher clears the way for a return to the late-June high of 107.44 and would be a fifth consecutive gain.

