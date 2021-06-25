USD/JPY: Looking for a clear break above 110.97 targeting 111.93 - Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse discusses USD/JPY technical outlook and maintains a tactical bullish bias in the near-term.

"We look for a clear move above the 110.97 YTD high and this should then expose long -term and more important resistance, starting at 111.93 and stretching up to the 112.40 high of 2019. Whilst we would expect a cap in this zone at first, we are biased to a break higher in due course, which would then see a much more significant base established to mark a more important turn higher and a move to 114.00 next," CS notes.

"Support remains at the 13 -day exponential average at 110.36 continuing to ideally hold. Below can see a move back to the uptrend at 109.95, but only below 109.71 though would warn of a top for a fall back to 109.31/19," CS adds.

