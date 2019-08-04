Weekend HK press - China questions whether to continue trade talks with the US

An opinion piece from an account associated with State media Economic Daily newspaper expressed pessimism about whether trade talks with the United States should continue

This in response to US President Trump's new tariffs on China

It said Trump's latest threats as "destructive"



"The US has again stepped back from their promises for two reasons: to pressure China into fulfilling [America's] expectations in the deal, and to attain someone's political aims by meddling in the Sino-US trade talks"

via South China Morning Post





Negatives build for China proxy trades (such as AUD)















