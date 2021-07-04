Weekend news - France wants joint EU debt issuance, Germany does not

On Saturday (in a newspaper interview published on Saturday) Fren Finance Minister Le Maire

proposed joint issuance of debt used to finance items such as the 750 bn euro recovery fund

and which would become a permanent European financing system

On Sunday, though, German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said he did not support joint debt issuance. He did not slam the door permanently though, saying

it will take some years to spend the 750 bn EUR debt we have

The next steps will come after Bundestag elections and French presidential elections

---

Remarks from both came ahead of, and are jockeying for, a meeting between the ministers of Europe’s biggest economies on Sunday

this is an annual conference

held in southern France

---

Note that this joint debt issuance sort of proposal comes up from time to time and Germany is always reluctant (so far at least).