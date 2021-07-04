Weekend news - France wants joint EU debt issuance, Germany does not

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

On Saturday (in a newspaper interview published on Saturday) Fren Finance Minister Le Maire

  • proposed joint issuance of debt used to finance items such as the 750 bn euro recovery fund
  • and which would become a permanent European financing system
On Sunday, though, German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said he did not support joint debt issuance. He did not slam the door permanently though, saying
  • it will take some years to spend the 750 bn EUR debt we have
  • The next steps will come after Bundestag elections and French presidential elections
---
Remarks from both came ahead of, and are jockeying for, a meeting between the ministers of Europe’s biggest economies on Sunday
  • this is an annual conference
  • held in southern France
---
Note that this joint debt issuance sort of proposal comes up from time to time and Germany is always reluctant (so far at least). 
