Weekly EIA US oil inventories -7355K vs -2500K expected

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

US weekly oil inventory data:

WTI crude oil
  • Prior was -5241K
  • Gasoline +1954K vs -1000K exp
  • Distillate -1023K vs +500K exp
  • Refinery utilization +1.3% vs +0.25% exp
API data from late yesterday:
  • Crude -8540K
  • Gasoline +2850K
  • Distillates +1960K
  • Cushing -1530K
Refineries continue to run faster in what might be a sign of the kind of demand they're seeing on the ground for driving.

Overall, WTI prices edged higher on this to $72.28, in a 15-cent rise on the headline. WTI has made a new intraday high in 13 straight days -- a record.

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose