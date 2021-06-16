Weekly EIA US oil inventories -7355K vs -2500K expected
US weekly oil inventory data:
- Prior was -5241K
- Gasoline +1954K vs -1000K exp
- Distillate -1023K vs +500K exp
- Refinery utilization +1.3% vs +0.25% exp
API data from late yesterday:
- Crude -8540K
- Gasoline +2850K
- Distillates +1960K
- Cushing -1530K
Refineries continue to run faster in what might be a sign of the kind of demand they're seeing on the ground for driving.
Overall, WTI prices edged higher on this to $72.28, in a 15-cent rise on the headline. WTI has made a new intraday high in 13 straight days -- a record.