Weekly EIA US oil inventories -7355K vs -2500K expected

API data from late yesterday:

Crude -8540K

Gasoline +2850K

Distillates +1960K



Cushing -1530K

Refineries continue to run faster in what might be a sign of the kind of demand they're seeing on the ground for driving.





Overall, WTI prices edged higher on this to $72.28, in a 15-cent rise on the headline. WTI has made a new intraday high in 13 straight days -- a record.

