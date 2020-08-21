Westpac on the path to take NZD/USD to 0.63
WPAC on the New Zealand dollar, saying the break under 0.6520 is more reason to be bearish and it signals 0.6300.
Recent events have been negative for the NZD:
- the Auckland region lockdown,
- and the dovish shift by the RBNZ last week. On that shift, the RBNZ expanded its QE program, and signalled a lower OCR/low-cost bank loan package could be ready by November for potential deployment. NZ interest rates have fallen, and will probably continue to do so since markets have so far priced a 30bp fall - well short of the 75bp cut Westpac is forecasting.
WPAC add a better short than NZ/US is NZD against AUD:
- NZD/USD falls may be limited since we remain bearish on the USD.
- Greater underperformance will be seen vs the AUD.