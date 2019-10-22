What to look out for in Brexit this week?

Is there anything else beyond the withdrawal agreement bill today?









If that passes, it doesn't mean the Brexit drama is over and done with as there are still quite a number of known unknowns still to happen. Here is the timeline of events (h/t: @tamcohen) set for the remainder of the week at this point in time:





Tuesday, 22 October

The second reading vote on the withdrawal agreement bill will take place at 1800 GMT. Assuming that passes, the programme motion will then take place around 1830 GMT before a debate on the amendments to the bill before the end of the day.



Wednesday, 23 October

This is the real test for the withdrawal agreement bill as parliament will spend the whole day from 1200 GMT on amendments and voting on them.





As mentioned yesterday, the two crucial ones to look out for will be the customs union amendment and the second referendum amendment.





Opposition parties will be looking to amend the withdrawal agreement bill motion significantly and that may just force the government to pull the motion altogether, considering this isn't the Brexit deal they are currently pursuing.





Thursday, 24 October

Assuming all goes well, the debate on the withdrawal agreement bill continues with a third reading vote set to take place on the day as well.









As you can imagine from the above, there are still quite a few hurdles that Johnson needs to overcome to get his Brexit deal across the finish line. The first and key step is of course to win the vote today. Otherwise, there is nothing to talk about.





If he fails in the vote today, the ball then gets thrown back to the EU's court on the Brexit extension request.





If the EU doesn't grant an extension, we head towards a no-deal Brexit. If the EU grants an extension, we are most likely headed towards a general election - with a second referendum or further negotiations also among the other options.

Yes, plentiful as a matter of fact. The key vote today is on the motion of the second reading of the withdrawal agreement bill put forward yesterday.