One week of earnings is over. What is on the schedule for next week?

Entering the 2nd week of earnings

The first major earnings week is behind us.





The first week was highlighted by Netflix, which disappointed with their new subscribers number, and Microsoft which continues to knock it out of the ballpark.





Banks/financials reported as well with Citigroup, JPM, Wells Fargo, American Express, Morgan Stanley, Bank of New York, PNC Financial, Bank of America, Charles Schwab and Goldman Sachs all reporting this week with mixed results (no huge surprises).



Next week, we get a different mix with some financials (PayPal, Visa), some big manufacturers (Boeing, Caterpillar), some technology (Intel, Alphabet), some food/service retail (Chipotle, Starbucks, McDonalds) and some high flyers (Amazon, Twitter, Tesla). There is a little something for everyone.





Below is the schedule of some of the major releases.













A look to the week starting July 29th, below is the schedule of some of the bigger names. The week will be highlighted by Apple on July 30.