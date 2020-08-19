White House Meadows says there are no US-China trade talks scheduled

White House Chief of Staff Meadows

says the US Trade Rep Lighthizer is continuing to have discussion with his Chinese counterparts on the their commitments on the phase 1 trade deal

The veracity of Meadows' remarks are often called into question, to be fair part of his job is to convey positive messages about the administration. Meadows remarks on trade discussions are ion light of the postponement of talks that were to have taken place on August 15. Although they have been postponed there has been no date set for talks in the future so for now 'cancelled' could just as easily apply.





Lighthizer, on the other hand, seems to battle on in the face of difficulties and opposition both at home and abroad. At the very least he'd be talking with his Chinese counterparts even if its on the down low for now.











