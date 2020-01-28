WHO chief has met with China president Xi on coronavirus outbreak - spokesman

WHO chief, Tedros Adhanom, is in China this week to discuss ways of containing the virus outbreak





Adding that Tedros did not travel to any place outside of Beijing and that the WHO emergency committee is being 'kept in the loop' about the situation.





Tedros is also coming under quite a bit of flak after the WHO previously described the virus risk as being "moderate" over the weekend before admitting to their mistake and correcting the risk to "very high in China and at a regional level, and high at a global level".

It still doesn't look like they will declare the virus as a public health emergency it seems.





The spokesman also said that Tedros has met up with top Chinese officials and discussed measures to protect Chinese and foreigners in areas affected by the coronavirus. They are also said to have discussed possible alternatives to evacuations.