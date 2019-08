Up $0.40 or 0.73%





The high price today extended to $55.67, while the low fell to $54.26.





The price last Friday close at $54.27. The high for the week reached $57.45 on Tuesday. That was up 5.86% at the highs. The decline from the high reached $53.77 (a 6.4% decline from the high). For the week, the gain is 1.1%.





The low for the week was on Monday at $53.54.

The price of WTI crude oil futures are settling at $54.87. That is up $0.40 or 0.73%