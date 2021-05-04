Yellen: Rates might have to rise to keep the economy from overheating

Biden is addressing long-standing problems in the economy

Marginal tax rates are much less effective in influencing growth than many thought

Expect to be in an environment of low interest rates for some time but still need to make sure deficits remain manageable

Little evidence of a burst of investment after Trump tax cuts



This comment has sent equities to the lows of the day and the US dollar sharply higher.





Yellen is no longer Fed chair and Powell won't like this line of talk. It's puzzling that she would go down this road.





Here's the full quote: