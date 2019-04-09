Yen traders - heads up for potential North Korea headlines today

North Korea's ruling party central committee will meet in a plenary session Wednesday.

Per report from the Korean Central News Agency, i.e. NK state media.





News that NK has continued developing nuclear weapons and delivery systems (ballistic missiles, missile-capable submarines) have hammered home the naivety of the 'summits' called by the US administration. If NK ramps up aggression you can expect that to be a positive input for the yen on a 'flight to safety' (liquidity) basis.





