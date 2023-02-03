On the ECB:

"(ECB) was opening the door to either a pause or a slower rate hike pace beyond March." - ING global head of macro, Carsten Brzeski

"Expect just a 0.25% increase in May after the two 0.50% steps in February and March. That will take the deposit rate to 3.25%." - Goldman Sachs chief European economist, Jari Stehn

As for central banks as a whole this week:

"(Central banks) should communicate the likely need to keep interest rates higher for longer. Loosening prematurely could risk a sharp resurgence in inflation once activity rebounds, leaving countries susceptible to further shocks, which could de-anchor inflation expectations." - IMF monetary and capital markets department head, Tobias Adrian

"There is more of a global central bank pivot taking place. Central banks are in data dependent mode, but that means that they’re no longer in control and so markets are basically leading the central banks at the moment." - TD Securities senior FX strategist, Mazen Issa

"The ECB was more or less in line with expectations and the Bank of England sounded a bit more dovish, so I think that’s helping to slow the dollar’s decline. You get the sense that central bankers are taking a little bit of comfort from inflation moving in the right direction." - Conversa senior market analyst, Joe Manimbo