All eyes are on the US CPI data today and there won't be much in Europe to really distract from that.

The dollar fell in trading yesterday but after early losses in Asia and Europe, held its ground somewhat in US trading. It still ended the day on the backfoot but it could've been worse but I guess traders are keeping things in check ahead of the key risk event today.

Stocks continued its good form from last week with European equities and Wall Street rallying. It's been a good month for US stocks with the Dow up nearly 3% and S&P 500 and Nasdaq both up nearly 4% so far in September. But today's inflation report could be a turning point and that will be one that market participants need to be wary about ahead of the Fed next week.

Looking ahead, we are likely in store for a placeholder session in Europe with some decent data points to move things along before we get to the US CPI data release at 1230 GMT.

0600 GMT - Germany August final CPI figures

0600 GMT - UK August payrolls change

0600 GMT - UK July ILO unemployment rate

0600 GMT - UK July average weekly earnings

0630 GMT - Switzerland August producer and import prices

0700 GMT - Spain August final CPI figures

0900 GMT - Germany September ZEW survey current conditions, outlook

1000 GMT - US August NFIB small business optimism index

