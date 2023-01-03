Rumors that Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen could be on the way out have been circulating for 9 months now but they've returned once again, this time with Fox's Charlie Gasparino reporting that the White House is looking for a 'decent' decline in inflation so she can bow out gracefully and give her successor a cleaner slate.

The thing is, whoever succeeds her will have a tough job because of the gridlock in Congress.

In terms of markets, a new Treasury Secretary won't change anything -- though it will significantly devalue my stash of Yellen memes.