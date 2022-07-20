The European Central Bank will be raising rates tonight. Expectations are roughly split on a 25bp or 50bp hike. Of even more interest though will be details of the Bank's proposed anti-fragmentation tool:

  • this is intended to support vulnerable peripheral government bond markets (Italy, for example) - i.e limiting peripheral yield spikes (i.e. peripheral bond sell-offs)

ECB announcement is due at 1215 GMT (note the new scheduled times)

  • press conference follows at 1245 GMT
  • for previews, see under the chart below

Also coming up Thursday 21 July 2022, Italian politics

And, Nordstream flows are expected to recommence, but in a limited state (I've seen credible forecasters tipping as low as 20% of capacity):

EUR/USD update - a bounce from under parity ... stay tuned for another drive under 1.00 (IMO):

eurusd parity test 21 July 2022

---

ECB previews: