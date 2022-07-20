The European Central Bank will be raising rates tonight. Expectations are roughly split on a 25bp or 50bp hike. Of even more interest though will be details of the Bank's proposed anti-fragmentation tool:

this is intended to support vulnerable peripheral government bond markets (Italy, for example) - i.e limiting peripheral yield spikes (i.e. peripheral bond sell-offs)

ECB announcement is due at 1215 GMT (note the new scheduled times)

press conference follows at 1245 GMT

for previews, see under the chart below

Also coming up Thursday 21 July 2022, Italian politics

And, Nordstream flows are expected to recommence, but in a limited state (I've seen credible forecasters tipping as low as 20% of capacity):

EUR/USD update - a bounce from under parity ... stay tuned for another drive under 1.00 (IMO):

---

ECB previews: