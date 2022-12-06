The RBA kicked off the final round of the central bank bonanza earlier today, delivering a 25 bps rate hike as covered here. The aussie is up slightly in the aftermath of the policy decision, though the rebound in AUD/USD is arguably also helped by a technical bounce off its 100-day moving average (seen at 0.6683) with price trading to 0.6727 currently.

Besides that, market moves are somewhat tepid after the dollar snapped back with a strong rally yesterday as equities and bonds were sold. The stronger US ISM services report was a trigger for the moves but I reckon this is a market that is starting to feel a bit more tense now ahead of next week's big showdown.

The dollar is trading little changed for the most part, though USD/JPY is up slightly by 0.2% to 137.00 as buyers wrestle back some near-term control yesterday. The rebound saw price push back above its 100-hour moving average and that level was defended earlier today, now seen at 136.23 as we head into European trading.

US futures and bonds are also tentative, keeping rather flattish so that isn't offering much to work with going into the coming session.

0700 GMT - Germany October industrial orders

0830 GMT - Germany November construction PMI

0930 GMT - UK November construction PMI

That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.

3 - After besting Japan, Croatia have now won each of their three penalty shootouts in the World Cup. Dominik Livaković is also now only the third goalkeeper to have made three saves in a single penalty shootout in the World Cup.