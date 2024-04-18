The dollar advance is being arrested for the time being and that is leaving traders in a bit more of a push and pull battle once again. Equities continue to hold on the softer side, as we see a slight pullback after the unrelenting gains since November last year. But US futures are up slightly on the day, well at least for now.

It's a week where there isn't much on the economic calendar to really shake things up. And as of late, that means market players will be lacking any major convictions until we get to the next big data release.

In Europe today, we'll have Swiss trade balance and Eurozone current account balance to work through. Those are pretty much non-events in all fairness. As such, we'll see if the US weekly jobless claims later has anything to offer. Otherwise, we might be stuck in more of a choppy stretch towards the end of the week.

0600 GMT - Switzerland March trade balance

0800 GMT - Eurozone February current account balance

That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.