Eurostoxx +0.1%

Germany DAX -0.4%

France CAC 40 +0.1%

UK FTSE -0.2%

Spain IBEX flat

After all the drama involving Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, markets are calmer but not really brimming with optimism. US futures are also little changed on the day with S&P 500 futures now relatively flat. While China has not responded too strongly, they will be conducting military drills and operations in the next few days and that will keep some nervous eyes watching. Besides that, we might just be counting down to the US jobs report on Friday before any material moves this week.