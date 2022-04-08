The dollar continues to hold steadier across the board but there has been some two-way action in between during the last few sessions. But on the balance of things, dollar bulls are keeping their ground for the time being.

EUR/USD is keeping lower below 1.0900 after six straight days of declines, with sellers looking to push towards the March low @ 1.0806 next. GBP/USD also looks vulnerable towards a potential test of 1.3000 if anything else.

Meanwhile, USD/JPY continues to chop around 123.50 to 124.00 for the most part over the past few sessions. There was a brief attempt to sustain a push above 124.00 in Asia trading but that has since fizzled. The larger range of 120 to 125 is still very much in play.

US futures are flattish after a slight advance yesterday, snapping a two-day decline. But European stocks were still pressured lower and overall equities sentiment remains rather benign at the moment I would say.

The bond selloff is still one of the key things to watch as the focus continues to stay on the battle between central banks and inflation, as well as the economic outlook down the road.

There aren't any notable releases in European morning trade later so it may be more of a quiet session coming up.

I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.