The dollar is keeping slightly weaker on the day alongside the yen, as we see a bit more retracement in FX to the moves yesterday - in which the yen was the top performer amid some hints of risk aversion.

But the equities selloff pretty much reversed altogether by the end of the day, with the S&P 500 recovering to be down 0.1% and Nasdaq even closing flat after being down by nearly 3% at one point.

FX didn't quite saw such a strong reversal, so that is perhaps factoring into the flows a little so far on the day.

Anyway, the equities rebound says a lot about dip buyers' appetite so that will be something to watch out for today. A lot of the buying came after JP Morgan's Kolanovic's call here, so we'll see how the market wants to continue to run with that.

Putting all that aside, continue to keep an eye on the bond market and China. Those are also two key themes still at play at the moment.

1100 GMT - US December NFIB small business optimism index

Prior release can be found here. This is an index which measures the opinion of small businesses on the economic conditions in the country.

Just take note that around 1000 GMT, we'll be hearing from Weidmann and Lagarde too as they will be speaking to mark the change of office for the president of the Bundesbank. I doubt we'll hear anything notable on policy though.

That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.