Below are a list of some of the major releases after the close. If the EPS and Revenues both beat estimates, it says BEAT. If EPS or Revenues miss, it says MISSED

Shopify Inc, SHOP, BEAT: Adj EPS 0.14 vs expected 0.05, Revenue $1.69 billion vs expected $1.62 billion

Robinhood Markets Inc, HOOD, BEAT: EPS 0.03 vs expected -0.01, Revenue $486 million vs expected $472 million

McKesson Corp, MCK, BEAT: Adj EPS 7.27 vs expected 5.87, Revenue $74.5 billion vs expected $70.28 billion

DoorDash Inc, DASH, MISSED: EPS -0.44 vs expected -0.41, Revenue $2.13 billion vs expected $2.06 billion

Equinix Inc, EQIX, MISSED: EPS 2.21 vs expected 2.06, Revenue $2.0 billion vs expected $2.02 billion

ETSY Inc, ETSY, BEAT: EPS 0.45 vs expected 0.43, Revenue $0.63 billion vs expected $0.62 billion

MercadoLibre Inc, MELI, BEAT: EPS 5.22 vs expected 4.54, Revenue $3.4 billion vs expected $3.3 billion

Qualcomm Inc, QCOM, MISSED: Adj EPS 1.87 vs expected 1.81, Revenue $8.44 billion vs expected $8.5 billion

PayPal Holdings Inc, PYPL, BEAT: Adj EPS 1.16 vs expected 1.16, Revenue $7.3 billion vs expected $7.27 billion

Albemarle Corp, ALB, MISSED: Adj EPS 7.33 vs expected 4.44, Revenue $2.37 billion vs expected $2.43 billion

Occidental Petroleum Corp, OXY, MISSED: Adj EPS 0.68 vs expected 0.72

MGM Resorts International, MGM, BEAT: Adj EPS 0.59 vs expected 0.54, Revenue $3.9 billion vs expected $3.82 billion