Eurostoxx flat

Germany DAX +0.1%

France CAC 40 -0.1%

UK FTSE flat

Spain IBEX -0.5%

The turn lower comes with US futures also now slipping a little, as we see S&P 500 futures be down 10 points, or 0.26%, currently. All eyes are on the PMI data next but as things stand, there isn't any festive cheer for equities from a technical perspective either.