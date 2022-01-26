A snapshot of the market ahead of the FOMC decision is showing:

  • Spot gold is trading down $18.50 or -1% at $1829.40
  • Spot silver is trading down one cent or -0.06% at $23.77
  • WTI crude oil is trading up $1.74 at $87.34
  • Bitcoin is trading at $38,096
  • 2 year yield is at 1.03%
  • 5 year yield is at 1.575%
  • 10 year yield is at 1.785%
  • 30 year yield is at 2.124%

In the US stock market:

  • Dow Jones is up 304 points or 0.89% at 34599
  • S&P is up 68.48 points or 1.57% at 4424.84
  • NASDAQ index is up 344 points or 2.54% at 13883 point to zero
  • Russell 2000 is up 33 points or 1.65% at 2037.07

In the forex market, the CAD is the strongest, while the JPY is the weakest. The USD is mixed to marginally lower..

forex
The strongest