A snapshot of the market ahead of the FOMC decision is showing:
- Spot gold is trading down $18.50 or -1% at $1829.40
- Spot silver is trading down one cent or -0.06% at $23.77
- WTI crude oil is trading up $1.74 at $87.34
- Bitcoin is trading at $38,096
- 2 year yield is at 1.03%
- 5 year yield is at 1.575%
- 10 year yield is at 1.785%
- 30 year yield is at 2.124%
In the US stock market:
- Dow Jones is up 304 points or 0.89% at 34599
- S&P is up 68.48 points or 1.57% at 4424.84
- NASDAQ index is up 344 points or 2.54% at 13883 point to zero
- Russell 2000 is up 33 points or 1.65% at 2037.07
In the forex market, the CAD is the strongest, while the JPY is the weakest. The USD is mixed to marginally lower..