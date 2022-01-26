A snapshot of the market ahead of the FOMC decision is showing:

Spot gold is trading down $18.50 or -1% at $1829.40

Spot silver is trading down one cent or -0.06% at $23.77

WTI crude oil is trading up $1.74 at $87.34

Bitcoin is trading at $38,096

2 year yield is at 1.03%

5 year yield is at 1.575%

10 year yield is at 1.785%

30 year yield is at 2.124%

In the US stock market:

Dow Jones is up 304 points or 0.89% at 34599

S&P is up 68.48 points or 1.57% at 4424.84

NASDAQ index is up 344 points or 2.54% at 13883 point to zero

Russell 2000 is up 33 points or 1.65% at 2037.07

In the forex market, the CAD is the strongest, while the JPY is the weakest. The USD is mixed to marginally lower..

The strongest