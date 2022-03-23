European indices are now down around 0.3% across the board while US futures are also down by a similar decline on the session, as we see more of a push and pull for the time being.

The bond selloff is also taking a breather as yields drop a little in European morning trade. 10-year Treasury yields were up above 2.41% earlier today but have fallen to 2.36% currently.

In FX, the dollar is trading a bit more mixed but holding a light advance against the euro, pound and yen notably. EUR/USD is down to 1.0990-00 while GBP/USD is down to 1.3220-30 levels from near 1.3300 earlier. USD/JPY is still flirting around the 121.00 region as buyers are hoping to secure an upside extension after the break above 120.00 yesterday.