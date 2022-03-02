ADP
  • Prior month -301K revised to +509K
  • ADP national employment rises by 475K vs 388K estimate. The nonfarm payroll estimate to be released on Friday is expected to show a gain of 440 K
  • Goods +57K
  • Services +417 K
  • Small businesses (less than 50 employees) -96K
  • Medium (50 – 499 employees) +18K
  • Large (>499 employees) +552K

If the numbers don't fit, fix it. That is what the large revision is showing. Recall that last month the NFP report showed a gain of 467K. The revision this month moved from -301K to +509K puts the data more in line with the BLS data.

There is little change in the markets on the data.