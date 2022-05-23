The major indices are trading higher in early NY trading. The Dow and S&P are still higher, but the Nasdaq has traded in positive and negative territory in early trading. The Dow is being helped by financials which are solidly higher in early trading:

a snapshot of the market 12 minutes into the open is showing:

J.P. Morgan said that their interest margins would be increase going forward which is helping the sector. J.P. Morgan shares are currently up 3.58%. Below are a list of selected banks and financial institutions also trading solidly higher in early US trading.

Financial stocks
