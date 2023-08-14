After the opening hour in European trading, equities caught a bit of a pop higher. Since then, it has been relatively quiet with stocks just holding slightly higher while major currencies are doing a whole lot of nothing on the session. Dollar pairs are still sitting within 0.1% change of one another, just slugging along since earlier here.

That said, just be mindful that the greenback still has the potential to jump higher in trading this week: Dollar has the recipe for the next leg higher

Elsewhere, bonds are also showing little appetite so far today. 2-year Treasury yields are near unchanged at 4.890% while 10-year Treasury yields are down slightly by 1.5 bps to 4.153% currently. With little on the economic calendar today, the risk mood will be act as a key driver on trading sentiment alongside the dollar technicals above.