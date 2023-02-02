The major indices Indices Stock market indices represents an index that measures a particular stock market or a segment of the stock market. These instruments are important investors as they help compare current price levels with past prices to calculate market performance.The main two parameters for indices are that they are both investable and transparent. For example, investors can invest in a stock market index by buying an index fund, which is structured as either a mutual fund or an exchange-traded fund, and track Stock market indices represents an index that measures a particular stock market or a segment of the stock market. These instruments are important investors as they help compare current price levels with past prices to calculate market performance.The main two parameters for indices are that they are both investable and transparent. For example, investors can invest in a stock market index by buying an index fund, which is structured as either a mutual fund or an exchange-traded fund, and track Read this Term are off the boil a bit as the day winds down. The NASDAQ NASDAQ The Nasdaq Stock Market or NASDAQ is an American stock exchange. It trails only the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in market capitalization and is part of a network of stock markets and options exchanges.Launched back in 1971, NASDAQ is the acronym for the National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations. Since then it is known simply as NASDAQ and has become one of the most influential exchanges worldwide.The NASDAQ was the world’s first electronic stock market, and has since ass The Nasdaq Stock Market or NASDAQ is an American stock exchange. It trails only the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in market capitalization and is part of a network of stock markets and options exchanges.Launched back in 1971, NASDAQ is the acronym for the National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations. Since then it is known simply as NASDAQ and has become one of the most influential exchanges worldwide.The NASDAQ was the world’s first electronic stock market, and has since ass Read this Term index was up 453 points it the high. It is only up 325 currently, but that's still good for a 2.77% gain.

The S&P index was up to 76.24 points at its high, and is up only 48 points currently, but that's good for 1.17%.

The Dow Industrial Average has been the dog and the laggard. It is currently down -111 points after being up 52.17 point at its highest level.

After the close Apple, Amazon, and Alphabet will all reported earnings:

Apple is expected to show EPS of $1.94 on revenues of $121.4 billion

Amazon is expected to show EPS of $0.17 on revenues of the $145.5 billion

Alphabet is expected to show EPS of $1.18 on revenues of $76.5 billion.

Technically,

The price of Apple moved above its 20 day MA TODAY at $147.99. It will be the first close above the 200 day MA since September 12 when it closed above the MA for 1 day and failed.

The price of Amazon is trading right near it 200 day MA at $112.22. The current price is at $112.26.

The price of Alphabet gapped above its 200 day MA at $105.15 TODAY. A close above today will be the first since April 5th.

Needless to say, all three with the price either right at the 200 day MA or moving above the level today, is at a crossroad. Will the earnings keep the price above the technical levels or will the earnings send the stock price(s) back below the key MA levels?