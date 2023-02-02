The major indices are off the boil a bit as the day winds down. The NASDAQ index was up 453 points it the high. It is only up 325 currently, but that's still good for a 2.77% gain.

The S&P index was up to 76.24 points at its high, and is up only 48 points currently, but that's good for 1.17%.

The Dow Industrial Average has been the dog and the laggard. It is currently down -111 points after being up 52.17 point at its highest level.

After the close Apple, Amazon, and Alphabet will all reported earnings:

  • Apple is expected to show EPS of $1.94 on revenues of $121.4 billion
  • Amazon is expected to show EPS of $0.17 on revenues of the $145.5 billion
  • Alphabet is expected to show EPS of $1.18 on revenues of $76.5 billion.

Technically,

  • The price of Apple moved above its 20 day MA TODAY at $147.99. It will be the first close above the 200 day MA since September 12 when it closed above the MA for 1 day and failed.
  • The price of Amazon is trading right near it 200 day MA at $112.22. The current price is at $112.26.
  • The price of Alphabet gapped above its 200 day MA at $105.15 TODAY. A close above today will be the first since April 5th.

Needless to say, all three with the price either right at the 200 day MA or moving above the level today, is at a crossroad. Will the earnings keep the price above the technical levels or will the earnings send the stock price(s) back below the key MA levels?