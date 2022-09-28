"And they're off!"

The gate is open and the horses have started their race around the track in the US equity markets.

The Dow and S&P are marginally higher. The NASDAQ NASDAQ The Nasdaq Stock Market or NASDAQ is an American stock exchange. It trails only the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in market capitalization and is part of a network of stock markets and options exchanges.Launched back in 1971, NASDAQ is the acronym for the National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations. Since then it is known simply as NASDAQ and has become one of the most influential exchanges worldwide.The NASDAQ was the world’s first electronic stock market, and has since assumed the majority of major trades that had been executed by the over-the-counter (OTC) system of trading.What Makes Up the NASDAQ?In particular, the exchange also features the NASDAQ Composite, which includes almost all stocks listed on the NASDAQ stock market. Along with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIJA) and S&P 500 Index, this is one of the three most-followed stock market indices in the United States.Overall, the NASDAQ stock market has three different market tiers. This includes the Capital Market, or an equity market for companies that have relatively small levels of market capitalization. The listing requirements for small cap companies are less stringent than for other Nasdaq markets that list larger companies with significantly higher market capitalization.Additionally, the Global Market is made up of stocks that represent the Nasdaq Global Market. The Global Market consists of 1,450 stocks that meet the exchange’s financial and liquidity requirements, and corporate governance standards.Finally, the Global Select Market is a market capitalization-weighted index made up of 1,200 US-based and international stocks that represent the Global Select Market Composite. The Nasdaq Stock Market or NASDAQ is an American stock exchange. It trails only the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in market capitalization and is part of a network of stock markets and options exchanges.Launched back in 1971, NASDAQ is the acronym for the National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations. Since then it is known simply as NASDAQ and has become one of the most influential exchanges worldwide.The NASDAQ was the world’s first electronic stock market, and has since assumed the majority of major trades that had been executed by the over-the-counter (OTC) system of trading.What Makes Up the NASDAQ?In particular, the exchange also features the NASDAQ Composite, which includes almost all stocks listed on the NASDAQ stock market. Along with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIJA) and S&P 500 Index, this is one of the three most-followed stock market indices in the United States.Overall, the NASDAQ stock market has three different market tiers. This includes the Capital Market, or an equity market for companies that have relatively small levels of market capitalization. The listing requirements for small cap companies are less stringent than for other Nasdaq markets that list larger companies with significantly higher market capitalization.Additionally, the Global Market is made up of stocks that represent the Nasdaq Global Market. The Global Market consists of 1,450 stocks that meet the exchange’s financial and liquidity requirements, and corporate governance standards.Finally, the Global Select Market is a market capitalization-weighted index made up of 1,200 US-based and international stocks that represent the Global Select Market Composite. Read this Term index is lower.

There was a report that Apple was going to scale back their iPhone production is a result of lower demand. That has Apple shares moving to the downside. The price is currently down $6.06 or -4.0% at $145.68. The price is testing/moving below its 100 week moving average at $146.01. The low price for the year is still a ways away at $129.05 reached during the week of June 13, 2022

There was some relief off of the Bank of England Bank of England The Bank of England (BoE) functions as the United Kingdom’s central bank and is one of the key drivers of monetary policy in Europe. As one of the world’s oldest central banks and established in 1694, the BoE is owned by the British government. Its central mandate involves maintaining and targeting interest rates while using other tools to help either stimulate or contract the economy. Moreover, the BoE is responsible for producing the UK’s bank notes as well as supervising key bank payment systems. The bank helps not only craft monetary and financial stability within the UK but also yields enormous influence on the country’s currency, the British pound. How does the Bank of England (BoE) Affect Forex Traders? The BoE is one of the closest watched central banks by forex traders, along with the US Federal Reserve and European Central Bank (ECB). FX traders are regularly tuned into any updates out of the central bank given its potential to affect the pound and many other currency pairs. The Euro for example is highly correlated to the pound. Furthermore, the bank also has at its disposal a variety of monetary policy tools that are capable of impacting the pound. One of the most common of these historically has been quantitative easing (QE), among others, which can increase or decrease the value of the pound. Beyond FX, the BoE helps address domestic inflation, tinkering interest rates to stimulate the economy. Many investors are cognizant of the BoE interest rate as this measure is instrumental for a variety of economic barometers. The Bank of England (BoE) functions as the United Kingdom’s central bank and is one of the key drivers of monetary policy in Europe. As one of the world’s oldest central banks and established in 1694, the BoE is owned by the British government. Its central mandate involves maintaining and targeting interest rates while using other tools to help either stimulate or contract the economy. Moreover, the BoE is responsible for producing the UK’s bank notes as well as supervising key bank payment systems. The bank helps not only craft monetary and financial stability within the UK but also yields enormous influence on the country’s currency, the British pound. How does the Bank of England (BoE) Affect Forex Traders? The BoE is one of the closest watched central banks by forex traders, along with the US Federal Reserve and European Central Bank (ECB). FX traders are regularly tuned into any updates out of the central bank given its potential to affect the pound and many other currency pairs. The Euro for example is highly correlated to the pound. Furthermore, the bank also has at its disposal a variety of monetary policy tools that are capable of impacting the pound. One of the most common of these historically has been quantitative easing (QE), among others, which can increase or decrease the value of the pound. Beyond FX, the BoE helps address domestic inflation, tinkering interest rates to stimulate the economy. Many investors are cognizant of the BoE interest rate as this measure is instrumental for a variety of economic barometers. Read this Term decision to buy bonds to stave off a collapse in their debt market. But the GBPUSD is still down on the day after the spike higher failed to help the currency. Of course sharply lower interest rates in the UK may be now playing a role. The 30 year yield is down over 104 basis points at 3.925%. It traded as high as 5.12% just a few hours ago. The 10 year yield is at 4.03% down 44 basis points after reaching 4.582% at the highs today (both yields were cycle highs for their respective maturities).

A snapshot of the US stock market currently shows:

Dow industrial average up 54 points or 0.18%

S&P index up 2.1 points or 0.06%

NASDAQ index down 30 points or -0.28%

In other markets:

spot gold is trading up $16.26 or 1.0% at $1645.13

spot silver is up $0.12 or 0.63% at $18.46

WTI crude oil is trading at $79.46 that's up 1.38% on the day

the price bitcoin is trading down toward $19,000 at $19,122

In the US debt market:

2 year yield 4.141%, -16.5 basis points

5 year yield 4.027%, -18.5 basis points

10 year yield 3.823% -13.9 basis points

30 year yield 3.759% -6.9 basis points