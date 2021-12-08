Today is the end of an era in Germany as Olaf Scholz is expected to take the office of chancellor in the first transition since 2005.

The 16-year matches the reign of Helmut Kohl, who left office in 1998. Her signature accomplishment was stability at home and helping to add stability throughout the eurozone.

The ascendance of Scholz presents a new set of risks and the potential for crisis. The eurozone has failed to bring prosperity for all member states over the last decade and that without growth, its days are numbered.

The pandemic helped to loosen European purse strings but the German habit of recoiling against inflation threatens to put it at odds with its neighbours on a new front, one that's particularly dangerous given the state of the bond market.

