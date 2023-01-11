Major currencies are showing very little appetite on the day, with the dollar holding marginally weaker on the balance of things so far this week. There was some sense of caution yesterday as markets eyed remarks from Fed chair Powell but he didn't deliver anything notable in the end.

That allowed for stocks to recover some poise with the S&P 500 bouncing off its 100-day moving average to close 0.7% higher. That said, don't expect broader markets to start running just yet. The US CPI data tomorrow remains the most important risk event to start the new year and that could very well see any action be more contained in the lead up to that.

As such, a lack of notable releases in Europe today will also offer little to traders and investors to work with. The dollar is little changed across the board with only the aussie holding slightly higher after the inflation report earlier here.

1200 GMT - US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 6 January

That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.