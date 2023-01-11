Preview and background to this is here:

The monthly CPI indicator rose 7.3% in the twelve months to November.

  • The most significant price rises were Housing (+9.6 per cent), Food and non-alcoholic beverages (+9.4 per cent), Transport (+9.0 per cent), Furniture, household equipment and services (+8.4 per cent) and Recreation and culture (+5.8 per cent).

The 'trimmed mean', which is a measure of core inflation rose 5.6% y/y

  • prior (October) was 5.3%

ABS comment 9underlining is mine)

  • ABS Head of Prices Statistics, said "This month's annual movement of 7.3 per cent compares to 6.9 per cent in October and 7.3 per cent in September, indicating ongoing inflationary pressures."
Australia monthly cpi 11 January 2023