Up until recently Australia lagged well behind many of its peers, only providing inflation data (from official sources) once a quarter. The Australian Bureau of Statistics introduced a monthly CPI reading in the back half of 2022. Today we get the November 2022 reading. October's reading is here:

The December monthly CPI will be published by the Australian Bureau of Statistics on January 25

The Q4 2022 quarterly CPI will also be published on January 25

The monthly CPI indicator provides a timelier indication of inflation using the same data collected for use in the quarterly CPI. Each month will include updated prices for between 62 and 73 per cent of the weight of the quarterly CPI basket.

The Reserve Bank of Australia next meet on February 7.

The market is currently pricing in a 16bp hike at this meeting, while analyst consensus is +25bp (there will be updates to both of these ahead of the meeting)