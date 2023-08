Reuters conveying the main points from a note vias ANZ, analysts at the bank:

Maintain end of year oil price target at $100/bbl; says upside beyond this looks unlikely in 2024

See growth in US oil production remaining weak

Expect US shale oil output to reach only 9.1mb/d in q4 2023

Expect Saudi Arabia to lift its voluntary production cut of 1mb/d in Q4

Oil update: