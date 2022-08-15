Al Jazeera citing an unnamed adviser to the Iranian negotiators,

  • saying Iran is not far from reaching an agreement on resuming the nuclear agreement
  • the prospects of reaching a nuclear agreement are strong
  • lingering concerns about the return to the nuke accord have been settled

This is still not agreed to, bear that in mind. Sounds positive but as I said earlier (today, last week, last month, before that .... yeah, the saga has been ongoing) this is not yet settled. Its not done until its done.

Oil is dribbling down:

oil iran nuclear 16 August 2022

Some background:

