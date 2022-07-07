The signal from the Atlanta Fed GDPNow tracker at this point is probably less important than the breathless recession-mongering/calling in financial markets. This indicator is one of many but it's nearly front page news now. Is that a sign that fear has gone too far?

Atlanta Fed GDPNow July 7

After this week's releases from the Institute for Supply Management, the US Census Bureau, and the US Bureau of Economic Analysis, the nowcasts of second-quarter real personal consumption expenditures growth and real gross private domestic investment growth increased from 0.8 percent and -15.1 percent, respectively, to 1.3 percent and -14.9 percent, respectively, while the nowcast of the contribution of the change in real net exports to second-quarter GDP growth decreased from 0.38 percentage points to 0.21 percentage points.

We will get the next update after tomorrow's  non-farm payrolls  report.