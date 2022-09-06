Tropic storm Early formed north of the caribbean but is forecast to spin to the north and then east towards Europe, where it might eventually help blow some windmills. Other than that, it's not going to be a factor for markets.

The next storm system that the NHC is watching is just west of the Cabo Verde islands but is only given a 60% chance of forming into a storm in the next 5 days by the NHC. They note that upper level winds are likely to be come less conducive to growth later this week.

Finally, at the extreme rigth hand side is a system that's still onshore in Africa but is lining up far enough south to run through hurricane alley about two weeks from now.

The southern gulf is also a spot to watch as systems can spin up there quickly but there's nothing in the forecast now. The ongoing placid forecast is a much-needed breather for the energy market.