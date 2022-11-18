ANZ Research likes selling AUD/USD into a rally through 0.6800-0.6850 zone.

"Weakness in the USD pulled AUD upwards early in the week and it has since consolidated around the 0.67 level," ANZ notes.

"Overall, we think upside remains capped by structural factors (decelerating liquidity and growth conditions) but the improvement in sentiment could persist into year-end and see AUD challenge 0.68-0.6850.We recommend selling into such a level," ANZ notes.

