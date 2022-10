Australia PPI for Q3 2022 +1.9% q/q

expected 1.5%, prior +1.4%

6.4% y/y

expected 6.4%, prior 5.6%

With consumer level inflation coming in hoit (see below) eyes are on other inflation indicators such as this.

-

Earlier this week we had accelerating CPI from Australia:

It has not swayed too many analysts to expect the RBA to switch back to +50bp rate hikes: